Sections
Home / India News / S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss ‘destabilizing actions’ in the region

S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss ‘destabilizing actions’ in the region

The phrase ‘destabilizing actions’ was a clear reference to Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and it was part of an ongoing discussions on the border conflagration between two sides and on which the US has been extremely supportive of India.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 03:04 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the Afghan peace process in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson Cale Brown stated. (AP file photo)

India and United States on Thursday discussed recent ‘destabilizing actions’ in the region in a call between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael R Pompeo, the State Department said in a statement.

The phrase ‘destabilizing actions’ was a clear reference to Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and it was part of an ongoing discussions on the border conflagration between two sides and on which the US has been extremely supportive of India. “We remain united to advance peace in Afghanistan, and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper,” Pompeo followed up in a tweet.

Also read: India-China expand border talks, to revisit patrolling protocol to avoid skirmishes

Pompeo has hinted at American role in the Indian ban on Chinese apps in retaliation for the Galwan clashes.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the Afghan peace process in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson Cale Brown stated.



“ Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar reiterated the strength of the United States-India relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe,” the spokesperson added.

Also read: China calls article 370 move illegal; keep out of our internal affairs, says MEA

The two leaders agreed stay in touch in “continue close cooperation” on an entire range of regional and international issues and “look forward to Quadrilateral consultations” with Australia and Japan and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

University of Mumbai’s first merit list out: Self-financed degree courses top choice
Aug 07, 2020 03:35 IST
Police in Maharashtra did not permit Ram Mandir celebration: BJP
Aug 07, 2020 03:33 IST
Navi Mumbai woman held for posting Maharashtra CM’s morphed pic on social media, abusing his minister son
Aug 07, 2020 03:30 IST
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Aug 07, 2020 03:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.