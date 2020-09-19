Sections
Home / India News / S Jaishankar’s mother passes away, minister shares message on Twitter

S Jaishankar’s mother passes away, minister shares message on Twitter

Jaishankar shared a picture of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam along with the announcement on Twitter.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar (Twitter)

Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday via a tweet informed the demise of his mother.

He tweeted the announcement while sharing a picture of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam and said, “Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness.”

