S Jaishankar’s mother passes away, minister shares message on Twitter

Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday via a tweet informed the demise of his mother.

He tweeted the announcement while sharing a picture of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam and said, “Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness.”