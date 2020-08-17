Sections
Home / India News / Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19

Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19

The Travancore Dewasom Board, which runs 1000-odd temples in south Kerala, had decided to open all shrines under its control from August 17, Malayalam New Year Day, except Sabarimala.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of a procession at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. (PTI Photo)

The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala is holding the five-day monthly pooja (prayers) from Monday. The temple had reopened on Sunday, on the eve of the pooja in the Malayalam month of Chingam.

According to Covid-19 protocol, the bar on the entry of devotees will continue. The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.

The Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB), which runs 1000-odd temples in south Kerala, had decided to open all shrines under its control from August 17, Malayalam New Year Day, except Sabarimala.

The TDB felt that if Sabarimala temple is opened there will be a steady stream of devotees from neighboring states and it will affect the measures to control Covid-19 so it deferred its decision on the hill temple. Earlier it planned ‘darshan’ for devotees who made online booking after furnishing Covid-free certificates but excess inquiries forced the TDB to defer that service too.



Though the central government had eased restrictions on religious places in May in many temples, churches and mosques deferred opening in view of big spurt in virus cases in June first week. Some churches and mosques were opened on special occasions but temples remained closed.

The TDB, in a release, had said that the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2.

The board’s president N Vasu had earlier said that the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

“This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions,” he had said.

The TDB has already asked the devotees to carry Covid-19 negative certificates for darshan during the over two month-long pilgrim season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Spain to shut famed nightclubs after links to Covid-19 outbreaks
Aug 17, 2020 08:53 IST
A fifth billionaire emerges from Malaysia’s glove-making industry. But the boom may dade
Aug 17, 2020 08:55 IST
Kareena shares special video on husband Saif’s 50th birthday. Watch
Aug 17, 2020 08:48 IST
The Dhoni you know, The Dhoni we all know, the Dhoni perhaps no one knows
Aug 17, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.