Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sabarimala temple to open for Makaravilakku festival today

Sabarimala temple to open for Makaravilakku festival today

As per a statement from the Travancore Devasom Board, pilgrims will be allowed entry to the temple from the morning of December 31, 2020 till January 19, 2021. The temple will be closed on January 20. Entry to the temple will be limited to only 5,000 pilgrims per day.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Thiruvananthapuram

The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday. (REUTERS)

The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday.

As per a statement from the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), pilgrims will be allowed entry to the temple from the morning of December 31, 2020 till January 19, 2021. The temple will be closed on January 20.

The virtual queue booking for the pilgrimage can be done online from the official website of the temple from December 28, it said.

Entry to the temple will be limited to only 5,000 pilgrims per day.



In light of the ongoing pandemic, a Covid-negative certificate, taken within 48 hours of the pilgrimage, will be mandatory for Ayyappa devotees visiting from December 31, the TDB said.

“Those who do not have a Covid test negative certificate will not be allowed entry into Sabarimala. There would be no Covid-19 testing facility at Nilakkal,” it further said.

Makaravilakku is a 41-day long annual puja festival celebrated at the shrine of Sabarimala.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Ten ways Covid-19 has changed the world economy forever
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
AirAsia sells stake in India venture to Tata for $38 million
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Delhi witnesses moderate fog, min temperature drops to 4.1 degrees
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Can hit terror targets across LoC, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.