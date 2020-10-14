Sections
Sabarimala temple to open from October 16: All you need to know

The temple was closed for devotees on March 18, a week before the first lockdown was put into place. In June there were plans to open the shrine but it was deferred after many organizations and the chief priest of the temple opposed it.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There are certain SOPs and guidelines which have been put in place to be followed to enter the temple. (REUTERS)

After lockdown, Sabarimala temple will open for pujas for five days from October 16 during Malayalam month of Thulam, the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) which runs the hill shrine said.

There are certain SOPs and guidelines which have been put in place to be followed to enter the temple.

1. Only 250 people will be allowed for darshan per day.



2. Online booking will be done on first come first served basis.

3. Only registered devotees will be allowed to enter the temple.

4. All pilgrims will have to carry Covid-19 negative certificates obtained 48 hours before reaching Pambha, the base camp, and those arriving without certificates will have to undergo a test and wait for its results

