‘Decision taken with a heavy heart’: Congress after Sachin Pilot gets the sack

In a move to stamp out the rebellion in its Rajasthan unit, the Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin pilot and three more ministers from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, underlining that the party does not revolve around people but is based on policy and principles.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, sent as Central observer to the state, said the party had to make some decisions today with a “heavy heart”.