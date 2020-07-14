Sections
Home / India News / ‘Decision taken with a heavy heart’: Congress after Sachin Pilot gets the sack

‘Decision taken with a heavy heart’: Congress after Sachin Pilot gets the sack

During a press briefing, Congress spokesperson Randeep Sujrewala said that the party regrets that Pilot, and some of his supporting MLAs, fell trap to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s designs to destabilise the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi,

In a move to stamp out the rebellion in its Rajasthan unit, the Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin pilot and three more ministers from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, underlining that the party does not revolve around people but is based on policy and principles.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, sent as Central observer to the state, said the party had to make some decisions today with a “heavy heart”.

