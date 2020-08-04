Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort

Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort

Murari Meena, MLA from Dausa, said the news had been spread to defame the MLAs with Sachin Pilot, who are currently staying in a hotel in Manesar.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The special operations group (SOG) dropped the sedition charges in the three cases related to efforts to topple Gehlot government, and transferred the cases to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the state government. (Photo: @SachinPilot)

The rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs, led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday denied that Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia had met them in Manesar, a claim made by the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

Murari Meena, MLA from Dausa, said the news had been spread to defame the MLAs with Sachin Pilot, who are currently staying in a hotel in Manesar.

“No one from the BJP either met us or plans to meet us. It is an attempt to defame us,” said Meena in a telephonic conversation from Manesar.

HT reported on Tuesday that the Rajasthan police investigation into three cases of sedition and conspiracy to topple Ashok Gehlot government has found that state BJP president Satish Poonia met the Sachin Pilot camp of MLAs twice in July.



According to the HT report, Poonia met the Pilot camp MLAs twice between July 18 and July 29.

Poonia denied this vehemently. “I have never met Pilot or any other rebel MLA. Police are speaking the government’s language,” he said.

The Dausa MLA said they had not decided on attending the Assembly session from August 14. “It is still 10 days away. We will sit together and decide about our future strategy,” Meena said.

Meanwhile, the special operations group (SOG) dropped the sedition charges in the three cases related to efforts to topple Gehlot government, and transferred the cases to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the state government.

Earlier today, the Congress said it could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala maintained that the only condition for talks with the dissident Rajasthan MLAs is that they leave the BJP’s “suraksha chakra (protection)”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone of Ram temple
Aug 04, 2020 19:28 IST
Pune dist collector Naval Kishore Ram gets PMO posting
Aug 04, 2020 19:23 IST
Car showroom adopts stray dog as ‘sales person’, gives it ID card
Aug 04, 2020 19:22 IST
Eviction of encroachers from acquired land not condition for compensation payment: HC
Aug 04, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.