Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated

Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated

Now, Pilot’s Twitter bio reads: MLA (member of legislative assembly) Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:43 IST

By Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Pilot changed his Twitter bio soon after he was sacked as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister (HT File Photo)

Sachin Pilot changed his Twitter bio soon after he was sacked as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday.

“Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” he tweeted in Hindi after his removal from the dual posts.

Now, Pilot’s Twitter bio reads: MLA (member of legislative assembly) Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

He has removed all references to the recently held posts in the party and government in his home state, Rajasthan.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court refuses to grant parole to self-styled godman Rampal from Haryana
Jul 14, 2020 15:41 IST
Chamba’s centuries-old Minjar Fair to be symbolic affair this year
Jul 14, 2020 15:41 IST
Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated
Jul 14, 2020 15:43 IST
When Shah Rukh tried to woo Jackie Chan into starring in Ra.One, but failed
Jul 14, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.