Home / India News / Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased

Govind Singh Dotasra took charge of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress on Wednesday in Jaipur.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:31 IST

By hindustaimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former president of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress Sachin Pilot congratulated his successor Govind Singh Dotasra. (ANI)

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday he hopes that the new Congress unit president in the state, Govind Singh Dotasra, will take care of those party workers whose hard word had helped the party to form a government.

“I congratulate Govind Singh Dotasra for taking charge. I am hopeful that he will work without any pressure, will not be biased and will take care of the honour of Congress workers based on whose hard work the party was able to form a government,” Pilot tweeted.

Pilot’s tweet came after Dotasra formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress amid the political drama in the state.

The former deputy chief minister was Congress president in Rajasthan before he was sacked from the post earlier this month after he rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot, who was Congress chief for six years was widely credited for leading the party to victory in the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan.



“I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer’s family,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Chief minister Gehlot said Dotasra had played his role well as a member of the assembly and deputy chief whip when the party was in opposition.

