Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2

Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2

Pilot and a group of lawmakers loyal to him kept away from Monday’s meeting. But Congress leaders underlined that Gehlot still had the majority support in the Rajasthan Assembly after accounting for the support from other parties and Independents.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:06 IST

By Aurangzeb Naqshbandi | Edited by Aloke Tikku, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Rajasthan CM ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot (HT File )

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday turned down his party’s invitation to attend the next meeting of Congress lawmakers, sending a clear message that the party’s unequivocal support for his boss Ashok Gehlot hadn’t persuaded him to change his mind.

Leaders close to Pilot, who is leading a rebellion against Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, announced his stand within minutes of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala extending the party’s second invitation to him. Pilot had turned down a public appeal by party leaders ahead of the first meeting on Monday afternoon.

“If there are some differences with someone, then they should say that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution,” Surjewala said later in the evening, announcing that Congress legislators would meet again on Tuesday morning. Pilot’s camp says he hasn’t requested a meeting with either over the last few days, a signal that he didn’t expect much from them either.

“We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we’ll also give them in writing. We’ve requested them to come and discuss the situation,” Surjewala said, according to news agency ANI.



The request was seen as an effort by the party to demonstrate that it was willing to accommodate the concerns of Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress unit chief.

Pilot and a group of lawmakers loyal to him kept away from Monday’s meeting. But Congress leaders underlined that Gehlot still had the majority support in the Rajasthan Assembly after accounting for the support from other parties and Independents.

Before Sachin Pilot made it clear that he and Gehlot couldn’t work together, the Congress government had the support of 125 lawmakers in the 200-member assembly. Pilot’s camp had claimed on Sunday evening to have the support of 30 Congress lawmakers, and the Rajasthan government was reduced to a minority. Gehlot’s show of strength in Jaipur suggested that some MLAs who may have been counted by Pilot in his group may have switched sides.

Sachin Pilot’s camp, however, suggested that too much was being made of the legislature party meeting held in the lawns of chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence. One Pilot aide said the outcome would be different if the headcount is conducted on the floor of the assembly or before the governor.

The Pilot camp asserts that the first round of the battle had chipped away at the Gehlot government’s support base in the legislature. The government would have put out a list of lawmakers who are supporting Gehlot if he had the clear support of lawmakers from the Congress and allies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One in three South Korean Covid-19 patients showed improvement with remdesivir: Officials
Jul 14, 2020 00:39 IST
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Jul 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.