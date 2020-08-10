Sachin Pilot reaches out to Congress leadership, puts in an appointment request

Exactly a month after Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Rajasthan legislators left Jaipur to rebel against chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the former deputy chief minister has now reached out to the Congress’s top leadership, according to two senior party leaders familiar with the matter.

The two leaders added that Pilot has sought an appointment with former party chief Rahul Gandhi. One of them also said that Pilot has been speaking to senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal in an apparent softening of his stance.

Hindustan Times couldn’t immediately ascertain whether Gandhi has agreed to meet with Pilot, although the leaders cited above insisted that given the relationship the two once shared, it might well happen.

Pilot denied this development, when contacted, but declined to elaborate.

A member of Pilot’s team which has been camping in various places from Faridabad to Manesar after spending several days at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, pointed out that the Congress Legislature Party meeting had completely ruled out a return of the rebels. Pilot’s rebellion stems from his complaints against the operational style of Gehlot, this person added.

The second Congress leader cited above said that while that may be the case, with the state government looking reasonably secure, some of the legislators supporting Pilot are becoming restless and want him to reach some sort of understanding with the party’s central leadership.

Monday’s developments come against the backdrop of the Congress suggesting, at least at the state level, that ties with Pilot are set to be severed. The general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pande, on Sunday ruled out a return of Pilot and his supporters. “In politics, sometimes to save democracy, dil par pathar rakhna padta hai (difficult calls need to be taken),” he told the media.