Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jaipur

Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning. (PTI)

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

It said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning.

“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” the message said.



The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot’s official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders.

