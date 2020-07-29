Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court

Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court

The speaker had served the notices on July 15, asking Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs why they should not be disqualified after they skipped two consecutive Congress legislature party meetings.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Pilot, who has been away from Jaipur and quiet amid the political turmoil in the state, chose to wish Speaker CP Joshi on his birthday today. (Photo @SachinPilot)

Contesting a disqualification challenge from Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi in court, Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has kept Rajasthan Congress on the edge, did not forget to wish the speaker on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings and best wishes to Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Ji. I pray for his good health and long life,” tweeted the rebel leader on Wednesday.

 

Speaker Joshi is yet to respond or acknowledge the greeting.



Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and as head of pradesh Congress unit, and his 18 MLA are awaiting the high court’s decision on their challenge to the speaker’s disqualification notice. The court has ordered status quo to be maintained on the notices issued to the Pilot camp, essentially meaning that team Pilot does not have to appear before the speaker or answer the notices. The court has also ordered that no action will be taken against in the interim period.

The speaker had served the notices on July 15, asking the rebels why they should not be disqualified after they skipped two consecutive Congress legislature party meetings defying the party whip.

Team Pilot has argued that a party whip applies when the House is in session, not outside it. Also, mere disagreement does not amount to defection, they added. Additionally, the team argued that notices were a violation of their freedom of speech right. Sachin Pilot has categorically denied that he joining the BJP.

Speaker Joshi took the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing that the state court cannot interfere in the legislative business. Also, the court cannot intervene before a decision is made by the speaker.

The apex court, refusing the speaker’s plea to stop the state court from deciding, said the “voice of dissent cannot be suppressed”.

“Can a person elected by people not express his dissent? Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this?” the court asked.

The Speaker has thereafter dropped his case in the top court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gen Z’s slang decoded to ease your FOMO
Jul 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST
Hajj pilgrimage in the age of coronavirus is unlike any before
Jul 29, 2020 14:22 IST
Sushant’s cousin says money was transferred into Rhea’s account
Jul 29, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.