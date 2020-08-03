‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan

Sections
PM Modi, union home minister Shah and President Kovidn wish people all over the nation who are celebrating Raksha Bandhan under the shadow of Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray,

In this file picture from 2015, women are seeing tying Rakhi on the wrists of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their wishes on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, on Monday.

Most of the leader tweeted their wishes as they called for love and respect

“Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women,” President Kovind tweeted.

Vice president Naidu also called for women’s empowerment so that they can “reach their true potential”.



“I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. This festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together,” Naidu posted on Twitter.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us also resolve to uphold the dignity and respect traditionally accorded to women in our society and empower women to reach their true potential. May this festival usher in greater peace, harmony and prosperity in the country,” he added.

“Many wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan,” PM Modi posted.

Home minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also conveyed his wishes on Raksha Bandhan.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Rakshabandhan,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to celebrate the special bond and honour between siblings.

