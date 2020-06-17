‘Sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain’: Highlights of PM Modi’s address on Ladakh face-off

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent stand-off with China. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that although India wants peace, when instigated it is capable of giving a befitting reply. The prime minister gave a brief address on the Ladakh face-off right before beginning his virtual meeting with the chief ministers and heads of 15 states and Union territories.

PM Modi said that the sacrifice of soldiers who lost their lives on Monday will not go in vain. The PM, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who got killed in the recent military stand-off with China.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation on the country’s border with China.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s address:

• I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain.

• India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.

• India has always worked with its neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner, hoped for their growth and development.

• We’ve always tried to resolve differences and not let them turn into disputes.

• The unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance and we won’t compromise with it. Nobody should test our patience.

• Valour and courage are also part of our country’s character as much as sacrifice is.

• Nation takes pride in the fact that our valiant soldiers lost their lives while fighting.