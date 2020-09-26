Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘SAD is trying to remain in alliance’: Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills

‘SAD is trying to remain in alliance’: Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills

Despite the party’s alliance with ruling BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been criticizing the passage of the three farm bills, passed in Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers raise slogans while occupying a railway track during 'rail roko' protest against the passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar, Punjab. (HT photo)

The leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, which is spearheading the ‘Rail Roko’ agitation in Punjab, have accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of indulging in politics over the ongoing farmers’ protests against agricultural reforms.

“Akali Dal is not taking an unequivocal stand. They’re trying to remain part of the alliance and doing politics,” general secretary of the committee Sarwan Singh Pandher said, as reported by ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance. Despite the party’s alliance with ruling BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been criticizing the passage of the three farm bills, passed in Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur stepped down as the Union food processing minister protesting the farm bills.

On Friday, both Badal and Harsimrat took part in ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) at Lambi in Muktsar district.

A SAD delegation had also met President Ram Nath Kovid on September 21, requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills.

The farm bills--Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 -- have been passed by the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. They now await President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent to become law.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Sep 26, 2020 12:05 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Sep 26, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

Farmer attempts to kill himself in Harda, district administration calls him fraudster
Sep 26, 2020 13:11 IST
Let the stars & planets guide you in staying healthy
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Mukul Dev on the Bollywood drug nexus case.: Look at it as a cleaning drive
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Manjari: Some might be into drugs but the 99% statement is exaggeration
Sep 26, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.