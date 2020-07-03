Sections
Home / India News / ‘Sad, shameful and unfortunate’: Oppn parties attack UP government over Kanpur firing

‘Sad, shameful and unfortunate’: Oppn parties attack UP government over Kanpur firing

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur. (PTI)

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday after the killing of eight police personnel by criminals in Kanpur district late on Thursday.

Top leaders of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who took to Twitter, praised the police personnel for their bravery and called for action against those who killed the policemen.

Akhilesh Yadav, the SP’s national president, called the incident unfortunate as he paid tributes to the eight policemen.

WATCH: Eight UP cops out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in Kanpur



 



“This is the most shameful incident in UP’s crime world in which the duty-bound police personnel paid the price for the nexus between criminals and people in power. The criminals should be caught alive and the present government must be exposed,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to each of the families of the policemen.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’ general secretary and UP in-charge, also tweeted to call for action against the criminals.

“My condolences to the families of the martyred policemen. Law and order situation in UP has turned very bad, criminals are fearless, common people and police are not safe. The chief minister himself holds the charge of the home department. He should take stern action after such a horrific incident,” Priyanka Gandhi posted on Twitter.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in her tweet called the incident “sad, shameful, and unfortunate.”

“It is clear that the UP government needs to be more alert and prepared, especially in the matter of law and order,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi

“The government must not spare the criminals, at any cost, in such a sensational incident even if requires a special operation. The BSP demands that the government must pay appropriate ex gratia to the families of the policemen as well as a government job to a member,” she said.

Deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Babloo died in the firing during a raid to nab Vikas Dubey, a dreaded gangster.

