SAD, Shiv Sena meet to discuss ties, farm stir

The SAD delegation led by vice president and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra called on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at latter’s official bungalow in Mumbai.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:15 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The delegation discussed its stand on the farmers’ protest, decided to come together on Centre’s alleged interference into the rights of state governments and on the larger national issue as combative front. (PTI Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal’s delegation met Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday over various issues related to “Centre’s interference into states’ rights”, in a significant step by the political parties from opposition at national level. Besides discussing the issues related to Centre-state relations, the two parties also decided to support the ongoing farmers protests together.

The SAD delegation led by vice president and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra called on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at latter’s official bungalow in Mumbai. The delegation discussed its stand on the farmers’ protest, decided to come together on Centre’s alleged interference into the rights of state governments and on the larger national issue as combative front. Leaders from key parties in opposition are expected to meet in Delhi in next couple of weeks to discuss the further course of action.

“We have already held meetings with a few regional parties and are meeting leaders from DMK, TRS, TMC with the common intention of opposing the Centre’s intervention in the states’ rights. The Centre has been suppressing the rights of the states in state subjects including law and order, agriculture, finances. In the garb of cyber crime, the Centre is intervening in law and order, by passing the farm laws it intends to overtake state’s powers of agriculture marketing... We want to collectively oppose this attempt,” Chandumajra said.

