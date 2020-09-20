SAD urges President to not give assent to farm bills passed by Parliament

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to the farm bills which were passed by Parliament on Sunday.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal requested the President to return these bills to Parliament for reconsideration.

The SAD, part of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had opposed the bills, calling them anti-farmers. Badal had on Saturday said that there can be no talks with the Centre until agriculture bills are taken back.

The party showed its opposition in the Rajya Sabha too on Sunday. Its leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned in protest against the bill.

Dubbing the SAD chief’s sudden U-turn on the farm ordinances as a cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday dared Sukhbir Singh Badal, to quit the BJP-led Centre to prove his party’s sincerity in the matter.

Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved the crucial farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, amid the ongoing protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

The house passed two bills -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. However, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, could not be taken up due to time limitations.

During the heated debate over the contentious farm bills, members of opposition including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien climbed the chairperson’s podium in protest after their demand for voting on motion to send the farm bills to select panel was not considered. They also showed the rule book to chairperson Harivansh.