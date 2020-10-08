Sections
'Saddened beyond words': PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday, his son and current LJP chief Chirag announced on Thursday. The 74-year-old had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in New Delhi a few days ago.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ram Vilas Paswan held the postfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. (Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the demise of Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan has left a void that will perhaps never be filled.

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” he said in his condolence message posted on Twitter.

“Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas,” he said in subsequent tweet.

Paswan passed away on Thursday, his son and current LJP chief Chirag announced on Thursday. The 74-year-old had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in New Delhi a few days ago.



“Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa,” Chirag Paswan said in his tweet.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders.

Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

