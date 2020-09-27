Sections
Home / India News / ‘Saddened’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns former Union minister Jaswant Singh’s demise

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who died of prolonged illness in Delhi. Singh died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. He was 82.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Banerjee expressed her condolences to his family. “Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among several leaders who condoled Singh’s death.

“Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

A nine-term member of Parliament, Singh was a former Union minister in the Atal Bihar Vajpayee cabinet. In 2009, he was elected from the Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The late minister held several important portfolios over the years such as external affairs, defence and finance.

