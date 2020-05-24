Sections
Sadhu’s body found inside his ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded, investigation on

The incident comes more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by a mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident in Maharashtra’s Nanded happened late on Saturday night, the police said. (Representative Photo)

A body of a sadhu (seer) was found inside his ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded late on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported.

“The sadhu’s body was found at his Ashram in Nanded’s Umri late last night,” ANI quoted Nanded Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar as saying. He further said that an investigation has been launched.

The incident comes more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by more than 500 people at Gadchinchale village, in Palghar district. The incident took place on April 16.

So far, more than 160 accused have been arrested by the state CID which is probing the Palghar lynching case. Ten arrested minors have been sent to children’s remand home in Bhiwandi.



When produced before the Dahanu court on May 12, the accused mentioned in the first information report (FIR) number 76/2020 (attempt to murder charge) have been remanded in judicial custody, while the accused mentioned in FIR number 77/2020 (murder charge) have been remanded in police custody till May 26, said Parmanand Ojha, counsel for the three victims.

Gaurav Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP) who was in-charge when the Palghar lynching incident took place, was sent on compulsory leave by home minister Anil Deshmukh on May 8. Singh has been transferred out of the district but is still awaiting his posting.

Dattatreya Shinde has replaced Singh as the new SP of Palghar.

Previously, the Maharashtra home ministry had suspended five police personnel, including the Kasa police in-charge assistant police inspector (API) Anandrao Kale; his subordinate, sub-inspector (SI) Sudhir Katare; and transferred about 35 police personnel from the station to various departments in Palghar district.

