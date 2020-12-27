Sections
Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Keeping tune with the theme of ‘Atma-nirbhar Bharat’ in Sunday’s episode, the Prime Minister encouraged Indians to buy saffron that’s exclusively produced in Kashmir.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“If we talk about quality, then Kashmiri saffron is very unique, and entirely different from the saffron found in other countries.” the Prime Minister said. (PTI Photo)

Invoking the words of Abul Fazal the Prime Minister delved into the world of Kashmiri Kesar (saffron) in the latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday morning.

“If we talk about quality, then Kashmiri saffron is very unique, and entirely different from the saffron found in other countries.” the Prime Minister said while explaining how Kashmiri saffron was able to claim its rightful space in the global market after it received a geographical indication (GI) tag this year.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin Kashmiri saffron received a GI tag this July which put the valley’s produce on the global map. Geographical Indications are part and parcel of intellectual property rights that comes under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property. In India GI tags are issued under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act of 1999.

Powered by the GI tag Kashmiri saffron was launched in the UAE Food Security Summit this year by the Jammu and Kashmir’s principal secretary of agriculture Navin K Choudhary, an achievement reiterated by the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Keeping tune with the theme of ‘Atma-nirbhar Bharat’ in Sunday’s episode, the Prime Minister encouraged Indians to buy saffron that’s exclusively produced in Kashmir.

Talking about how the new GI tagged saffron is opening up new avenues of business the Prime Minister mentioned Abdul Majid Wani from Tral who was able to sell his GI tagged saffron produce through the National Saffron Mission, the government’s flagship program to promote saffron farming, in an e-market of Pampore.

