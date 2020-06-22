Safoora Zargar created turmoil, imperiled national security; Police on bail plea in Delhi violence case

In its status report, Delhi Police said that the accused was part of the conspiratorial design to not only cause disaffection but also the use of any means to cause death and injury to persons. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

The Delhi Police on Monday submitted before the High Court that student activist Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a case related to northeast Delhi violence, created turmoil and imperiled national security.

Delhi Police made the submissions in a status report sought by Delhi High Court on a bail plea filed by Zargar, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

In its status report, Delhi Police said that the accused was part of the conspiratorial design to not only cause disaffection but also the use of any means to cause death and injury to persons.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing before Delhi High Court later today.

“The applicant/ accused was not only disposed towards creating turmoil to severely undermine public order and imperil national security but erode and frustrate the civil compact which holds our polity together,” the status report said.

It said that the case against the Zargar is clearly made out from the statements recorded, which are corroborated not only by her own admissions but extensive documentary evidence which has been collected by the investigating agency so far, pointing towards potential serious leads that are also under investigation.

“The applicant/ accused combined with the other accused weaved a web of actions animated by an unlawful object of creating terror and disaffection. And notwithstanding her maintaining stealth and secrecy about her real designs the available circumstantial evidence clearly demonstrates that a protestation of innocence is phony, her actions are neither licit nor legitimate and she is clearly culpable of criminal wrongs or grave magnitude deserving no indulgence from this court,” the status report said.

“It is also extremely crucial to note here that direct evidence is not always available of a conspiratorial design and mere absence of a contemporaneous record does not even remotely suggest the absence of a case against the applicant/ accused because she stands clearly implicated by the evidence which stands unearthed by the investigation which is continuing even now and further trails of criminality is being unearthed,” it added.

The status report said that there is substantial cause for the arrest of the applicant and added that there are grave and compelling reasons that she remains in custody.

“Unless evidence in rebuttal is presented (which can only be at trial) she cannot claim to be innocent of the acquisition made against her, as alleged or otherwise, in her petition,” Delhi Police said in the status report.

Safoora Zargar had moved the High Court challenging an order of a trial court in Delhi, which had dismissed her bail application.

In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protests in various parts of north-east Delhi. She also took part in a protest and blocked a road near a Jafrabad metro station.

Later, violence had broken out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.