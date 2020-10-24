Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls

Announcing SP’s support to JDS its state president Robin Mathews said that SP would work towards ensuring the victory of JDS candidates in both Sira and RR Nagar constituencies. Mathews in a letter to state JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy also conveyed the regards of Akhilesh Yadav to him. (AP PHOTO.)

The Samajwadi Party has said that it will extend its ‘unconditional support’ to the Janata Dal (Secular) candidates in the upcoming Sira and RR Nagar assembly by-polls in Karnataka. While SP is not a substantial force in Karnataka, especially in Sira constituency, the Yadav community called Gollas (traditional cow-herders) is the second largest after the dominant Vokkaligas. SP is traditionally seen as representing the interests of the Yadav community.

Gollas are about 15% of the 2.15 lakh electorate in the Sira constituency. All the three major parties including BJP, Congress and JDS have fielded Vokkaliga candidates as the community constitutes about 20% of the total voters. Since a three way division in the dominant Vokkaliga community is expected, all parties are wooing the Golla/Yadav vote.

The Sira seat fell vacant after sitting JDS legislator B Satyanarayana succumbed to Covid-19. JDS has fielded his wife Ammajamma to cash in on sympathy while Congress has fielded former minister T B Jayachandra who had lost to Satyanarayana in a close contest in the 2018 assembly elections. BJP has fielded Rajesh Gowda a new entrant to the party whose father CP Mudalagiryappa was a three time MP representing Congress.

The BJP in its effort to woo the Gollas/Yadavs had announced the setting up of a dedicated Kadu Golla (forest cow-herd) Development Corporation ahead of the announcement of polls. But this had not gone down well with a section of the Gollas as some of the Yadav sub sects had been left out of its purview.

Announcing SP’s support to JDS its state president Robin Mathews said that SP would work towards ensuring the victory of JDS candidates in both Sira and RR Nagar constituencies. Mathews in the letter to state JDS president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy also conveyed “the best regards of Akhilesh (Yadav) ji to you...sure we can open a new chapter as the people of Karnataka are looking for change”.

The ruling BJP is going all out to win Sira, a seat it has never won before with CM Yediyurappa son B Y Vijayendra who is also a vice president of the state unit camping there to ensure the party’s victory. Meanwhile, the JDS thanked and welcomed SP’s expression of support to its candidates in a seat which is likely to witness a close triangular fight. Voting will be held on November 3 and results would be declared on November 10.