Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a swipe at UP CM Adityanath’s security upgrade

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the state government over upgradation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s security cover.

“What about the security of the people in the state where incidents of rape, kidnapping, murder and loot have become a daily affair?” he asked.

In a statement, Akhilesh Yadav also said: “The CM is so worried about his security that he has no time to think about the terror-filled lives of the people of the state. Why is the chief minister quiet over the (incidents of) crimes against women?”

He said the security cover of the chief minister was further strengthened on the lines of the Prime Minister’s security.

The proposal to the effect was approved through a state cabinet decision.

“The upgrade will be recorded in the green book also. PM’s security management details are registered in the blue book. After studying the blue book, the UP CM’s green book was reviewed. Ever since this chief minister has come, there have been regular reviews in his security,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP chief said: “But if, in 2020, there is so much threat to the CM’s security, then imagine what kind of fear the people of the state must be living under?”

Quoting NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) figures, Akhilesh said according to the 2019 report, UP recorded a 12% increase in cases of crime against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Citing the NCRB report, he also said a total of 59,853 cases of crimes against women were filed, of which there were 272 cases of rape of minor girls. The state recorded a total of 3,065 cases of rape, he said, quoting NCRB figures.