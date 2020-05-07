Sections
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav called on the SP patriarch at the hospital.

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Lucknow

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is assisted by others during the budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 6, 2020. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted in Medanta hospital with a stomach-related ailment on Wednesday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav called on the SP patriarch at the hospital. Other SP leaders have also visited him at hospital.

Medanta hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said a medical team had conducted some tests and had kept him under observation. Dr Kapoor said the SP leader could be discharged as early as tomorrow.

