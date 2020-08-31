Sections
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party launches ‘Bicycle TV’ to expand reach

Samajwadi Party launches ‘Bicycle TV’ to expand reach

The party has a team of media experts, researchers, curators, photographers and videographers that is creating content for the Bicycle TV. Bicycle is the election symbol of the SP.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:25 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The SP team handling the channel has uploaded a dozen curated short video documentaries. Some of them are a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and its government on various issues while others are publicising the party and its previous government’s achievements.

The Samajwadi Party has launched ‘BicycleTV’ to extend its electronic reach to the public amid a challenging coronavirus pandemic. The move is in step with the increasing culture among political parties to adopt remote audio-visual means to inform and influence people. Bicycle is the election symbol of the SP.

The SP soft-launched the Bicycle TV (on YouTube) on August 15 - with the Independence Day message by party president Akhilesh Yadav. Since then, in a fortnight, the media team of the party handling the channel has uploaded a dozen curated short video documentaries. Some of them are a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and its government on various issues while others are publicising the party and its previous government’s achievements.

“The channel will be used to beam campaign, propagation of the party’s ideas and ideologies, previous SP government’s achievements, party’s future programmes, announcements, expose the ruling party and their lies, live press conferences and live party events,” said Abhishek Mishra, SP national secretary and former UP minister.

If ‘Mission 2022: Baaees Main Bicycle (bicycle in 2022)’ nudges people to vote for the party in 2022 UP assembly elections, then ‘Save UP, the heart of India’ targets the UP government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. One short film is focused on Agra-Lucknow Expressway and another one on 108 ambulances, while ‘Samajwadi Hausala (socialist grit) highlights the lathicharge on SP youth volunteers’ incident of August 28.



Some other BicycleTV video stories are: Bhagwan sabke hai (God belong to all), mismanagement of government hospitals in Covid-19 and Dharti-putra Mulayam Singh Yadav--the political journey of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The party has a team of media experts, researchers, curators, photographers and videographers that is creating content for the Bicycle TV.

The SP is the only regional party in UP to have an active channel, though it is not the first one to venture into it. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had launched a channel three years ago, but the channel has been dormant for two years. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not have one yet. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have their active YouTube channels with a large subscription base, but they are of the national outfit and not of UP counterparts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 13:17 IST
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Aug 31, 2020 14:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Aug 31, 2020 13:40 IST

latest news

Swara asks if Rhea is ‘being framed’ in Sushant case as new chats surface
Aug 31, 2020 14:17 IST
JEE Main 2020: Candidates, parents in UP express concern ahead of exams
Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST
Anuj Chuke is the event manager who’s creating the right buzz
Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST
Ashu Sehrawat is inspiring the youth of modern India
Aug 31, 2020 14:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.