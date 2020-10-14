Sections
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the party’s official Twitter handle said.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

The Samajwadi Party patriarch has no symptoms of coronavirus, the party said.

“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, he has no Covid symptoms,” Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi.

The minister has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon and is under treatment for the disease. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, informed that the minister’s health is stable.



“The honorable minister’s health is stable. Today, after testing positive for coronavirus, he was admitted in Medanta, Gurgaon for his treatment and recovery. We are in constantly keeping an eye on his health and are in contact with senior doctors. We will keep informing you all about his health from time to time,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

 

Earlier in August, the Samajwadi Party leader was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

