Samajwadi Party will ally with smaller parties in next assembly polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party will ally with smaller parties in next assembly polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking to media when asked about the party’s alliance in the upcoming Assembly election in the state to stop the BJP, Yadav said, “Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties. Our experience has not been good with big parties.”

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party will form the alliance with smaller parties in the upcoming Assembly polls (PTI)

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “We are hopeful that in 2022 Samajwadi party will form the government in the state with the majority.”

It is noteworthy that in last Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, SP had formed an alliance with Congress in 2017. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the Assembly polls. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

