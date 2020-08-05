Sections
Sangam city loudspeakers give 'voice' to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya

Sangam city loudspeakers give ‘voice’ to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya

A firm from Prayagraj installed 3,500 loudspeakers across Ayodha free of cost for the Ram temple ground breaking ceremony.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent  , Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Public address systems for the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya was provided by a firm in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

Though more that 160 km away from the temple town of Ayodhya where the bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking) ceremony took place on Wednesday to lay the foundation of a grand Ram temple, Prayagraj played a significant part in the proceedings.

It was a firm from Prayagraj, also called Sangam city, which installed loudspeakers free of cost for the event.

Around 3,500 loudspeakers from Prayagraj were used so that residents of Ayodhya could hear bhajans and Vedic mantras during the bhoomi pujan and the addresses by the leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Owner of the firm Praveen Malviya volunteered and offered his service free of cost.



“Around 3,500 loudspeakers were sent to Ayodhya on the occasion of bhoomi pujan so that people of Ayodhya could hear the mantras chanted during the ceremony. It was a great opportunity to serve Lord Ram on this occasion,” he said.

The firm has been associated with religious events and its loudspeakers have been used during the annual Magh Mela and during Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh fairs for the past many decades.

Loudspeakers play an important role during the fairs in making important announcements and contacting the kin of people who get lost in the crowds.



