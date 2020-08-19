‘Sangeet Martand’ Pt Jasraj shared decades-old bond with city of Kashi

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey state of US. (HT photo)

Legendary classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan recipient Pt Jasraj shared an old bond with Kashi which spanned over four decades. He visited Varanasi every year since 1973, the year he performed at the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh at the Sankatmochan Temple. This year, he gave an online performance from New Jersey on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and then during the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh in April.

Sankatmochan temple’s chief priest Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said, “With the death of Pt Jasrajji, an era of music has ended. He was indeed the Sangeet Martand (shining as bright as the sun - referring to the Films Division documentary on the maestro titled ‘Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, in 2000).

“His demise is a personal loss for me. We shared over a 47-year-old bond with him. He was a legend and a very generous and great human being. He was blessed with a unique style of singing. His performance used to leave the audience enthralled.”

Also read: Kashi has railway stations after its three names Kashi, Varanasi, Banaras

“Pt Jasrajji used to stay at the guesthouse of the Sankatmochan Temple during his visit to Kashi. He never stayed in a hotel,” he added.

Mishra said that relations with Pt Jasraj’s family will remain strong. He revealed that this year, Pt Jasraj called him up on the phone and insisted on giving an online performance on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Seven days later he performed at the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh online.

“In 1973, Dr Induja Awasthi, who was a professor at Delhi University, appealed to my father, Veerbhadra Mishra, to invite Pt Jasraj to the Sankatmochan Sangeet festival. Thereafter, Pt Jasraj was invited. My grandfather, Amarnath Mishra, a noted Pakhawaj artist, was very happy to meet Pt Jasraj. Soon, we were sharing family relations with him. Though his performance used to take place on the last day, he used to come on the first day of the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh,” Mishra added.

“We are left with innumerable memories of times spent with Pt Jasraj,” Mishra said, adding that “such a legend is born after ages”.

He said that Pt Jasraj spread the magic of classical singing across the world. He visited and performed in a large number of countries and also imparted training to a number of pupils, “many of whom are doing well. But his demise has created a void which is impossible to fill. He will remain alive in our memories forever,” Mishra said.

Padma Vibhushan and noted vocalist Pt Chhannu Lal Mishra said that the man with the magical voice has left us. Pt Jasraj underwent training in classical singing at the age of 14. He also trained to play the tabla from his brother, Pt Pratap Narayan Mishra. As a radio artist, it was Pratap Narayan who shaped young Jasraj’s musical abilities.