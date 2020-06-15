Sections
Home / India News / Sangrur: Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetment to suicide

Sangrur: Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetment to suicide

Earlier, the police had booked Kangra, her husband and three sons on June 4, when the resident, Sanjeev Kumar, (50) took his own life and died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:04 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Sanjeev Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep had eloped with his daughter the previous night.

Poonam Kangra, Congress leader and a member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, along with her husband, Darshan Kangra, and one of her sons Vikasdeep were arrested on Sunday night on charges of abetment to suicide of a local resident, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Sangrur, (rural), Satpal Sharma said.

Earlier, the police had booked Kangra, her husband and three sons on June 4, when the resident, Sanjeev Kumar, (50) took his own life and died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sangrur City Police Station-1.

Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep had eloped with his daughter the previous night.

