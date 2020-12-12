‘Sanitise power corridors of intruders’: West Bengal governor appeals ahead of 2021 polls

West Bengal governor has assured people of free and fair assembly elections in the state next year. (ANI Photo )

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday assured the people of free, fair and violence-free polls in the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year and made an appeal to “sanitise power corridors of intruders”.

“Free, fair and violence-free election is my assurance to the people of West Bengal as they are entitled to it. We must work for it. The real stakeholder is the voter and they’ll contribute to it,” Dhankhar said, according to news agency ANI.

In an apparent swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Dhankhar also said, “I am concerned when unauthorised people take control of political power without legal authority. It is then I make an appeal, sanitise power corridors of intruders. Otherwise, whoever does politics, is their lookout, not mine.”

On Friday, Dhankhar had submitted a report to the Centre over the “extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values.” He alleged that violators of law in the state have the protection of police and administration.

The law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern for quite some time and the subject has come to spotlight again following an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy that included the party’s national president JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the state in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP has blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee led-TMC for the attack on its convoy in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Several BJP workers and frontline leaders sustained injuries, the party also alleged.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) later summoned the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi on Monday over the law-and-order situation in the state. However, the ministry was informed about the top bureaucrats’ refusal to appear before it through a letter.

Earlier on Saturday, MHA also called three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers responsible for Nadda’s security back on central deputation from West Bengal.