Sections
Home / India News / Sanjay Jain offered to arrange meet with Vasundhara Raje: MLA

Sanjay Jain offered to arrange meet with Vasundhara Raje: MLA

“Jain approached me around eight months back and wanted me to meet Raje in Delhi but I denied,” Gudha said.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addresses the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally via video conferencing, in Jaipur. (PTI)

Congress legislator Rajendra Gudha said on Sunday that Sanjay Jain, the middleman arrested on charges of sedition and conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, contacted him a few months ago and offered to organise a meeting with to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders.

“Jain approached me around eight months back and wanted me to meet Raje in Delhi but I denied,” Gudha said.

He said the BJP was playing this “game for long and contacted me few months back. They were active but failed”.

Gudha said, “We supported chief minister Ashok Gehlot in his last and this government without any conditions. It is unjustified to make attempts destabilize the government, especially during when the country is suffering from Covid-19.”



BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek questioned Gudha about the timing of his “revelation”. “Why was he quiet for eight months? There was an assembly session; he could have raised it in House,” he said.

A political crisis has erupted in Rajasthan as CM Gehlot is locked in a power tussle with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has the backing of 18 Congress legislators and three independents.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus
Jul 20, 2020 07:25 IST
Arteta’s Arsenal regaining the missing grit
Jul 20, 2020 07:11 IST
4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; CM says not time for blame-game
Jul 20, 2020 07:11 IST
Over 12 people injured in clash over forest land in MP’s Guna
Jul 20, 2020 07:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.