Sections
Home / India News / Sanjay Jha wades into Gehlot vs Pilot in Rajasthan, faults Cong for turmoil

Sanjay Jha wades into Gehlot vs Pilot in Rajasthan, faults Cong for turmoil

Rajasthan government crisis: Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has threatened to walk out of the Congress along with his supporters

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Pilot becomes the longest serving president of Rajasthan Congress (HT Photo)

Sanjay Jha, the Congress leader sacked last month as party spokesperson last month for his critical comments, on Monday sided with Sachin Pilot who led the Congress campaign in the 2018 assembly elections but had to settle as the number 2 in the Rajasthan government. “I fully back Sachin Pilot,” Sanjay Jha said, expressing support to Sachin Pilot who rebuilt the party during the years that he was Rajasthan Congress chief.

Jha, a familiar face of the Congress on television debates, was sacked as the party spokesperson’s post after a newspaper article that was severely critical of the party leadership.

His tweets came around the same time that the Congress, after several phone calls from the party leadership to Pilot, decided to follow up with a public appeal. Congress spokesperson Randeep Sdustaurjewala told reporters that the party’s doors were open for him. The Congress-led coalition has 125 lawmakers in the 200-member assembly. The majority mark is 101.

“Look at the facts,” Jha said, underlining that the Congress had reached its lowest tally of 21 seats in the 2013 elections when Ashok Gehlot was the chief minister. Sachin Pilot was appointed the Rajasthan Congress president the next year.



In 2018 - when Pilot had a lead role in the election campaign - the Congress ended up with 100 seats and more than halved the BJP’s presence in the assembly, down from 163 in 2013 to 73.

“One man slogged 5 years for it; Sachin. But who becomes the CM?” he said, crediting the Congress “spectacular single-handed comeback” in 2018 to Sachin Pilot. He also wondered if Gehlot, who had already twice been the chief minister, needed to become the chief minister for a third time.

To be sure, Sachin Pilot and his supporters had tried hard to persuade the Congress leadership in the days after the 2018 elections that the 42-year-old should be given an opportunity to run Rajasthan. But Gehlot had been unwilling to back down. Eventually, the Congress attempted a balancing act by giving Gehlot a lead role and convincing Pilot to be his number 2.

But the two clearly did not get along, particularly over the assessment in the Pilot camp that Gehlot had been trying to undercut him and appoint bureaucrats in ministries held by Pilot. A parallel campaign had also started within the party to seek Pilot’s removal as the Rajasthan Congress chief.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Author-columnist Nagindas Sanghavi dies at 100
Jul 13, 2020 13:41 IST
Juhi Chawla explains her ‘Amitabh, Abhishek, ayurveda tweet’
Jul 13, 2020 13:40 IST
Lata Mangeshkar prays for Amitabh Bachchan and family’s recovery
Jul 13, 2020 13:40 IST
Sachin Pilot’s posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office in Jaipur
Jul 13, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.