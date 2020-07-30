‘Sanjeevani booti for reviving economy’: Raghav Chadha hails Kejriwal for VAT cut on diesel

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday welcomed the Delhi government’s move to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in the national capital. He described the move as “Sanjeevani booti” that would revive the economy.

“Diesel is the lifeblood of Indian economy, the driver of economic growth. Reduction in diesel prices by Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal will act as “sanjeevani booti” in reviving an unconscious economy,” Chadha tweeted.

Chadha slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of adopting “an extortionist approach” and increasing the excise duty on diesel and petrol.

“On the other hand, BJP led Central Government adopted an extortionist approach and increased Excise Duty on Diesel and Petrol 22 times over 22 continuous days from June 7th 2020 to June 29th 2020. They should take a leaf out of CM Kejriwal’s book and rollback,” he tweeted.

Chadha said that in June, the central government had increased the excise duty on diesel by Rs 11.14 per litre and on petrol by Rs 9.17 per litre.

“We demand that at the very least this increase should be rolled back immediately,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75% . The move will reduce the price of diesel in Delhi by Rs 8.36 per litre. Diesel will now be sold for Rs 73.64 instead of Rs 82 across the national capital.

“This is one of the several measures taken by our government to revive Delhi’s economy. Earlier this week, we had launched a portal to connect job seekers with potential employers,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi government had increased VAT on petrol and diesel to 30% from 27% and 16.75%, respectively in May.