Sections
Home / India News / Sariska’s tiger population goes up to 20 with three new cubs

Sariska’s tiger population goes up to 20 with three new cubs

Tigers were reintroduced in Sariska after they were wiped out in 2004.

Updated: May 26, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The tiger cubs are three month old. (Sourced Photo)

The number of tigers in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has gone up to 20 with the birth of three cubs recently.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to hail the good news.

“Amid Corona concern, tigress ST-12 gives good news. Three new cubs have been camera trapped in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now there are 20 tigers in year 2020 in #Sariska. My wish is to see the wild life thrives in state,” he tweeted.

In March 2020, after a two year wait, Sariska tigress ST-10 and her cub was spotted in the Talvriksh range. STR now has 20 big cats, of which 11 are female, 5 male and rest cubs.



STR Field Director, Ghanshyam Prasad Sharma, said this is the second litter of three cubs of 6-year-old ST-12 – the cubs are three months old. In 2018, she had given birth to three cubs which dispersed after they became adults.

“This year has been good for the Reserve as five tigers – three cubs of ST-12 and two of ST-14 became adults while four cubs have been born,” said Sharma.

He also said that after a long time, two tigers ST-18 (son of ST-14) and ST-19 (daughter of ST-12) have started moving in the buffer zone.

Former Indian Forest Service officer and president of Sariska Tiger Foundation, Sunayan Sharma welcomed the news of the new cubs.

“STR is certainly a potential habitat and can support a good number of big cat population. The current number of 20 can increase up to 35 but for that we need to reduce grazing in and outside the Reserve,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is also expecting cubs from three tigresses, which have not been seen in the last 2-3 months. “Tigresses T-19, 102 and 92 either have or would be giving birth to cubs. The three have not been seen for the last 2-3 months,” said Manoj Parashar, Field Director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy Jar TikTok trend will help you treasure the best moments of your day. Watch
May 26, 2020 17:06 IST
SATYA MicroCapital raises INR 105 crore equity funding from Japan-based Gojo & Company Inc.
May 26, 2020 17:03 IST
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
May 26, 2020 16:59 IST
Glenmark to study efficacy of two antiviral drugs for treating Covid-19
May 26, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.