Sariska’s tiger population rises to 21 with new cub

Amid coronavirus pandemic, there is good news for wildlife lovers from Sariska where a tigress has given birth to a cub.

Field Director, Sariska Tiger Reserve, RN Meena said tigress ST-14 gave birth to a cub two months ago. The reserve has six tigers, 10 tigresses and four sub-adults. The new cub takes the tiger population to 21.

In May, tigress ST-12 was camera trapped with three new cubs in the reserve. This was the second litter of three cubs of 6-year-old ST-12. The cubs were three months old. In 2018, she had given birth to three cubs which dispersed after they became adults.

In March 2020, after a two-year wait, Sariska tigress ST-10 and her cub were spotted in the Talvriksh range.

Sariska Tiger Foundation,’s secretary Dinesh Verma welcomed the news of the new cub. “Sariska Tiger Reserve is certainly a potential habitat and can support a good number of big cats. The current number of 20 can increase up to 35 but for that we need to reduce grazing in and outside the reserve,” he said.