Home / India News / Sariska’s tiger population rises to 21 with new cub

Sariska’s tiger population rises to 21 with new cub

Besides the cub, the Sariska Tiger Reserve reserve now has six tigers, 10 tigresses and four sub-adults.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Alwar

Tigress ST-14 seen walking with her two-month-old cub in Sariska Tiger Reserve. (Forest Department)

Amid coronavirus pandemic, there is good news for wildlife lovers from Sariska where a tigress has given birth to a cub.

Field Director, Sariska Tiger Reserve, RN Meena said tigress ST-14 gave birth to a cub two months ago. The reserve has six tigers, 10 tigresses and four sub-adults. The new cub takes the tiger population to 21.

In May, tigress ST-12 was camera trapped with three new cubs in the reserve. This was the second litter of three cubs of 6-year-old ST-12. The cubs were three months old. In 2018, she had given birth to three cubs which dispersed after they became adults.

In March 2020, after a two-year wait, Sariska tigress ST-10 and her cub were spotted in the Talvriksh range.

Sariska Tiger Foundation,’s secretary Dinesh Verma welcomed the news of the new cub. “Sariska Tiger Reserve is certainly a potential habitat and can support a good number of big cats. The current number of 20 can increase up to 35 but for that we need to reduce grazing in and outside the reserve,” he said.

