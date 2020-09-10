‘Sarva dharma puja’ performed as IAF formally inducts five Rafale fighters

A traditional ‘sarva dharma puja’ was performed at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Ambala air base on Thursday ahead of the induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets into the force.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were among those who attended the induction ceremony. The French minister was, in fact, the chief guest at the event.

The five Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on July 29, and will be a part of the 17 Squadron, also called the ‘Golden Arrows’, which is based at the Ambala air base. Their induction into the IAF assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the ongoing military standoff with China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

31 more Rafale fighters will arrive in India as part of a deal signed between India and France in September 2016. The deal, worth over Rs 60,000 crore, is the biggest-ever defence deal signed by India.