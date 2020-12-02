Sections
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison

While remission is considered for good behaviour, it is at the discretion of officials.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:44 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

VK Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Sasikala Natarajan an aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa may be released earlier than January 27, 2021 from Prappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, when she complete her four year sentence in a disproportionate assets case if her application for remission is accepted, a senior prison official said Wednesday.

Remission is considered for good behavior and is at the discretion of the officials, the prison officer said.

“We had applied for remission and an early release on November 19 itself. I have pointed out precedents in similar cases where the person has been released earlier. I want similar consideration for my client,” Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Sendoor Pandian said.

In November, Sasikala had also deposited Rs 10 crore which was the fine amount ordered by the court and was a condition for her release.



The senior prison official who did not want to be identified as he is not authorised to speak on ‘politically sensitive cases’, said the application for remission and early release has been forwarded to higher authorities.

‘There is no time binding on when the remission application should be considered,’ he said.

The prison authorities are supposed to take into consideration allegations of special benefits which Sasikala was apparently receiving as alleged by the then deputy inspector general of police (prisons) Roopa Moudgil in 2017 which created a furore.

