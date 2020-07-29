Sections
Home / India News / Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman

Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman

Railways has increased the freight loading traffic along with the average speed of freight trains.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:12 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

A worker chemically disinfects a train coach. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Tuesday said satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations: Around 6,500 locos (electric and diesel) are already equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), about 6,000 locos to be equipped by December 2021,” Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Amid the pandemic, the Railways has increased the freight loading traffic along with the average speed of freight trains.

“The freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes on July 27, which is higher than last year for the same date,” the Railways stated in a release.



The average speed of freight trains in July is 45.03 kilometre per hour which is around double in comparison to last year for the same month (23.22 kmph).

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Railways is making strides towards enhanced freight transportation.

“In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to make Railways ‘Growth Engine of Indian Economy’, Indian Railways becomes synonymous to prompt, efficient and economical freight transportation in India,” the Railways Minister tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 life: Pandemic builds a strong case for fast food
Jul 29, 2020 10:25 IST
LIVE: Over 15 lakh Covid-19 cases in India; 768 deaths in 24 hours push toll to 34,193
Jul 29, 2020 10:22 IST
Nimrat Kaur loses out on Emmy nom for Homeland, goes back to washing dishes
Jul 29, 2020 10:21 IST
CES 2021 to go fully digital with its annual global cars and gadget fest
Jul 29, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.