SBI launches contactless debit card. Here’s how customers will benefit

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card comes with a unique dual-interface feature that will enable customers to perform both contact and contactless transactions.

The State Bank of India (SBI), along with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan’s JCB International Co, on Tuesday announced the launch of SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card. “We believe the tap and pay technology on the card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments,” SBI’s chief general manager Vidya Krishnan said.

JCB International Co’s president and COO Yoshiki Kaneko said that as more and more Indian customers adopt digital modes of payment to transact both domestically and internationally, the company is sure this product proposition would be enjoyed and appreciated by the cardmembers.

“We believe our collaboration with SBI and JCB will provide the cardholders compelling benefits and an unparalleled value proposition both in Indian and international markets. SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Cardholders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world,” NPCI’s COO Praveena Rai said.

The card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan.



“It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks. We at NPCI constantly strive to offer an evolved and personalised shopping experience to the customers, and augment the existing segment of RuPay cardholders,” Rai said.

Here is how SBI contactless debit card will work:

1. The card comes with a unique dual-interface feature that will enable customers to perform both contact and contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas, a release said.

2. Customers would be able to transact on Automatic Teller Machines ( ATMs) and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across the globe under JCB’s network. They can also shop online from JCB-partnered international e-commerce merchants using the card.

3. The card supports RuPay offline wallet-based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the card. Consumers will be able to load the offline wallet and utilise it for transit in India (bus and metro) and retail (merchant) payments.

4. Customers would have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge - in-city exclusive lounges for JCB card members - in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore) and Paris (France).

(With PTI inputs)

