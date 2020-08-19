SC allows CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with its probe into the case filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case was filed on the complaint of Rajput’s father, KK Singh, in Patna last month. On August 5, CBI took over the probe in the case after the Bihar government transferred it to the federal agency.

Chakraborty moved the apex court questioning the lodging of the case against her in Patna and sought its transfer to Mumbai. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy refused to grant this relief to her and instead agreed that Bihar police will have jurisdiction in the case. “Bihar police was competent to give the consent to CBI [for probe],” it said.

The court said contents of the complaint did indicate the Mumbai Police does also have jurisdiction. “If any other case or complaint is registered in connection with the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI can register a new case as well and carry out the probe,” it added.

Singh, in his complaint, referred to about Rs 15 crore transaction from his son’s bank account and suspected Chakraborty of blackmailing his son and seizing control of his bank documents and credit cards.

CBI had informed the court that it will only probe the case registered in Patna. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for CBI, submitted the Maharashtra police had only registered an accidental death report under which they can only conduct an inquiry into the suicide of the actor.

The court had reserved judgment in the case on August 11 after hearing the lawyers appearing for Chakraborty, Singh, the Bihar and Maharashtra governments, and CBI.

Chakraborty challenged in her petition the Bihar police’s move to register the case against her since Rajput died in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor’s body was found at his Mumbai home on June 14.

Singh’s lawyer argued since his client lives in Patna, it gives the Bihar police the jurisdiction to lodge and investigate the case.

Maharashtra linked politics to the lodging of the case in Patna and claimed a news report suggested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar pressurized the police to register the case. It argued allowing the Bihar police to probe the case will be against the principle of federalism, which allows autonomy to states.