Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / SC asks Centre to consider ‘one nation, one ration card’ during lockdown

SC asks Centre to consider ‘one nation, one ration card’ during lockdown

The central government scheme is scheduled to be launched in June this year.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:34 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The top court disposed of a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal, who sought the launching of the scheme, for the benefit of migrant workers, beneficiaries and citizens of other states stranded in different places due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to examine the feasibility of implementing the ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme during the Covid-19 lockdown so as to alleviate the hardships faced by migrant labourers who have been stranded in other states due to the lockdown.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, passed the order on a plea by one Reepak Kansal, who had highlighted the plight of migrant labourers because they did not have local identity proof.

“…we direct the Union of India to consider whether it is feasible for it to implement the said scheme at this stage or not and take an appropriate decision in this regard keeping in view the present circumstances,” the court said disposing of the plea.

The ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme formulated by the central government is proposed to kick in from June 2020.



The petitioner pointed out that many migrant workers who left their home state to work in other cities have been confined to their rented accommodation and are unable to return to their home states due to the lockdown.

They have run out of food and with no local identity proof like ration card or voter card to avail government benefits like subsidised food grains, they are facing hunger.

“States and Union Territories have been giving preferences to its respective citizens and voters and denying benefits of subsidised grains, shelter, medical facilities to said migrants laborers/ employees of other states due to absence of local identity proof i.e. ration card/residential proof/ voter card,” the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed that the ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme which is proposed to come into effect from June 2020 should be implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic so that migrant labourers are not denied subsidised food grains and other government benefits.

“Indian Government as well as State Governments have to adopt the scheme of ‘One Nation One Umbrella’ without any discrimination and to save human lives”, the plea said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Remember Samsung’s Bean-shaped earbuds? Here’s some more info
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
World’s deepest gold mines in South Africa on a ‘cliff’ as Covid-19 curbs output
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.