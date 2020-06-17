Sections
Home / India News / SC asks govt, IRDAI to respond to petition over mental illness insurance

SC asks govt, IRDAI to respond to petition over mental illness insurance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the central government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on a plea seeking directions...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the central government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on a plea seeking directions to insurance companies to provide medical insurance coverage for treatment of mental illness.

The plea, filed by an advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, stated that insurance companies were refusing to provide such coverage despite a mandate under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017.

A bench headed by justice Rohinton Nariman issued notice to both the centre and IRDAI.

Section 21 (4) of the Mental Healthcare Act states that “every insurer shall make provision for medical insurance for treatment of mental illness on the same basis as is available for treatment of physical illness”.



Based on that provision, IRDAI had issued a circular in August 2018 to insurance companies, directing them to comply with the legislation, but to no avail.

Bansal had, in January 2019, filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking details about the insurance companies which had complied with the Mental Healthcare Act and the IRDAI circular. He had also queried whether insurance regulatory had taken any action against companies for non-compliance.

IRDAI replied to the RTI application in February 2019, stating that none of the insurance companies had complied with the mandate under the Act and that no action had been taken against any of them.

“Despite the fact that one year has passed, situation as far as implementation of Section 21 (4) of Mental Health Care Act remains the same The inaction by IRDAI is hampering the rehabilitation process of thousands of persons with mental Illness,” the petition said.

Bansal had approached the Supreme Court in 2016 highlighting another issues surrounding mental illness – the rehabilitation of people who had recovered from mental illness but are still forced to languish in hospitals. The court in that case had asked all states and Union territories to set up rehabilitation homes for people who had been cured of mental illness, or who do not need further hospitalization, or those who are homeless or are not accepted by their families.

Bansal had filed another plea before the top court in 2019 for framing and implementing a public health programme for reduction of suicides and attempted suicides. The court had sought the response of all states and the central government in that case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile among two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2020 01:48 IST
1,048 bottles of spurious sanitiser confiscated in Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC between India, China
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Punjab State Women Commission seeks investigation report on assault on Ludhiana woman
Jun 17, 2020 01:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.