SC asks states to report on safety measures to protect kids from Covid-19 in child care homes

Two months ago, the top court on April 3, had warned of such a scenario and directed a slew of steps to be undertaken by all states.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:10 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The apex court has directed that staff or any other individual found to be exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 should not be permitted to enter child care institutions. (HT PHOTO.)

With 35 children of a government-run child care home in Tamil Nadu getting infected with Covid-19, the Supreme Court on Thursday took it as a wakeup call to take stock of the preventive measures being undertaken by states to prevent such a spread in child care institutions (CCI) across the country.

Viewing the incident as a possible lapse on the part of the Tamil Nadu government, the bench of Justices LN Rao, Krishna Murari, and S Ravindra Bhatt ordered the Health Secretary of the state to prepare a report on the incident and submit it to the court before Monday, the next date of hearing. From media reports, the court gathered that the warden working at the child care home got infected and passed it on to the children.

The bench said, “We want to know why precautions were not taken in respect of our April 3 order and what steps are now in place to protect the remaining child inmates.” The home situated at Royapuram, Chennai had some 57 children. Following the incident, the remaining children were shifted to an adjoining facility.



The incident threw up several questions among the judges. The bench remarked, “We are not sure whether our orders (of April 3) are being implemented.” In that order, the court had directed the Juvenile Justice Committees (JJC) of every High Court to ensure all CCIs carry out “regular hand washing with safe water and soap, alcohol rub/hand sanitizers or chlorine solution.” As a minimum requirement, all CCIs were to have daily disinfection and cleaning of various surfaces.

In addition, the court had directed that “staff or any other individual found to be exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 should not be permitted to enter the CCI.” The CCIs had to conduct regular screening of children and staff and check for symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To ensure strict compliance of these orders, the bench came out with a questionnaire and directed states to circulate the same to all JJCs. “The JJCs will ensure states provide information sought for in the questionnaire and submit responses…..We would like to get feedback of states on care and protection of children in various child protection homes.” The court will take up the matter next on July 6.

