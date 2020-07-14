SC asks UP to file status report on Vikas Dubey encounter by July 16

Sections
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said that it is open to form a judicial committee to probe the incident. An order in this regard has not been passed yet.

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter. (PTI file photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police for July 20.

It also asked the UP government to file a status report in the Vikas Dubey case by Thursday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for UP government volunteered to file a report on the steps they have taken so far.

The Court said that this is something which the Court will do reluctantly. However, since there was a precedent of forming a judicial committee to probe a similar encounter killing in Telangana in December 2019, the Court was willing to pass a similar order in this case too.



The Court sought suggestions from petitioners on possible names to head the probe committee.

In December 2019, CJI Bobde had asked the Telangana government to suggest the name of a retired Supreme Court judge who could take up the task of probing the killing of four men who allegedly raped and murdered a 26-year-old veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur toppled over in an accident and he tried to escape from the spot after snatching the revolver of a police officer, the police had said

The opposition has alleged that Dubey was killed to cover up a gangster-police-politician nexus in Uttar Pradesh.

