Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / SC cites Tablighi event, asks whether protesting farmers safe from Covid

SC cites Tablighi event, asks whether protesting farmers safe from Covid

The remarks were made during the hearing of a public interest litigation by Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita for a CBI probe into the Jamaat gathering.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 03:53 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thousands of farmers have massed on Delhi’s borders since November 26 to protest against three laws seeking to open up agricultural markets that cultivators say would hurt their interests, weaken their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of large agribusinesses. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Thursday cited a large congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in Delhi in March that was blamed for a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections and asked the Centre what guidelines had been put in place to prevent a similar situation at the farmers’ protest sites on the Capital’s borders. It issued a notice seeking the Centre’s reply within two weeks.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde remarked: “This same problem is going to arise during the farmers’ protest. We do not know if farmers are being protected from Covid. What guidelines have you issued for prevention of such things?”

“Have you learnt from your experience in handling this [Jamaat] event? Have you found out how it happened?” the bench, which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre.

Thousands of farmers have massed on Delhi’s borders since November 26 to protest against three laws seeking to open up agricultural markets that cultivators say would hurt their interests, weaken their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of large agribusinesses.



Mehta told the bench that an investigation of the Jamaat congregation was still underway by Delhi Police. He added that guidelines seeking to curb large gatherings were in place and sought two weeks to file a reply.

The remarks were made during the hearing of a public interest litigation by Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita for a CBI probe into the Jamaat gathering.

Pandita’s lawyer, OP Parihar, cited the Jamaat gathering and added that the group’s chief Maulana Saad had not yet been arrested. The bench said it is not interested in one person. “We are interested in ensuring Covid guidelines are prepared and implemented.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today
by Rhythma Kaul
Decoding the nature of economic recovery
by Roshan Kishore
‘Vista consultations to be made public’: Hardeep Puri
by Anisha Dutta

latest news

3rd Test live: India look to break Smith-Labuschagne stand on Day 2
by hindustantimes.com
Facebook, Twitter shut down Prez
by Agencies
‘Banana republic’: Shock, dismay for ex-presidents
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.