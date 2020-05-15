Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / SC decides to keep working during summer vacation, at least till June 19

SC decides to keep working during summer vacation, at least till June 19

Supreme Court’s summer vacation was scheduled to commence on May 18 and Friday was expected to be the last working day of the top court.

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court will hear cases through video conferencing from May 18 till June 19. (PTI file photo )

The Supreme Court has decided keep its summer vacation in abeyance till June 19 to make up for the loss in working hours due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The court will hear cases through video conferencing from May 18 till June 19.

The decision was taken after the Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde after considering the views of all the Supreme Court judges.

Official communication in this regard is likely to be issued by the court soon.



Supreme Court’s summer vacation was scheduled to commence on May 18 and Friday was expected to be the last working day of the top court. The court was to reopen on July 6. With the court now deciding to function till June 19, the CJI will take a call on the summer vacation later.

While many high courts have already cancelled their summer vacation to make up for the loss of working hours due to Covid-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court had not made any announcement in this regard till now.

The Supreme Court Bar Association led by President Dushyant Dave had passed resolutions expressing their willingness to work through the summer vacation and requested the CJI cancel the summer vacation.

The Supreme Court, which is under complete shutdown due to the Coronavirus threat, has been hearing only extremely urgent cases since March 23 via video conferencing without the personal presence of lawyers.

The top court had issued a circular on March 23 suspending entry of lawyers and litigants to the court premises and directing that only extremely urgent cases will be taken up for hearing through video conferencing during the lockdown period.

The video conferencing is conducted by the court through ‘Vidyo app’ which can be downloaded on mobile phones and desktop.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 15:39 IST
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
May 15, 2020 15:50 IST
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
May 15, 2020 14:01 IST

latest news

Mumbai: Mob attacks patrolling party at Antop Hill, 3 policemen sustain injuries
May 15, 2020 15:57 IST
BWF unlikely to introduce synthetic shuttlecocks next year
May 15, 2020 15:56 IST
Covid-19: Quarter of people dead in England had diabetes
May 15, 2020 15:55 IST
Uttarakhand police books Covid-19 positive who returned from Delhi for not following quarantine norms
May 15, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.